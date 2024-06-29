50,400 Shares in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Bought by Cannon Global Investment Management LLC

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,000. United States Steel comprises about 5.5% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on X. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.78.

United States Steel Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of X stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $37.80. 3,627,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,678,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.71. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $50.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.99.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 10.61%. Equities analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

