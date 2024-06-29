735 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Acquired by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 289.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 134,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,527,000 after buying an additional 42,379 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $432.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.62.

Shares of CRWD traded down $4.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $383.19. 8,480,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,199,314. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.37 and a 52 week high of $394.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.25 billion, a PE ratio of 723.01, a PEG ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.93.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total value of $20,254,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 306,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,003,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total value of $20,254,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 306,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,003,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $4,086,063.05. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 411,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,502,114.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 283,675 shares of company stock worth $95,985,272. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

