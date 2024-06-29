920 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Acquired by Opinicus Capital Inc.

Opinicus Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 6.8% during the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Accenture by 8.6% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 9,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 12.6% during the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Accenture by 12.1% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Accenture by 6.8% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Accenture from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.74.

NYSE ACN traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $303.41. 14,905,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,036,297. The company has a 50 day moving average of $300.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.15. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $278.69 and a 52-week high of $387.51. The firm has a market cap of $203.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total transaction of $1,369,747.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,516.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,083 shares of company stock worth $6,302,285. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

