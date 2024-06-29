ABCMETA (META) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 29th. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. ABCMETA has a market cap of $328,816.96 and $0.13 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000328 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

