Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $300.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $382.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ACN. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $398.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $352.74.

Accenture Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ACN stock opened at $303.58 on Wednesday. Accenture has a twelve month low of $278.69 and a twelve month high of $387.51. The company has a market capitalization of $203.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.15.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.25%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total transaction of $1,974,437.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,045,053.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,083 shares of company stock worth $6,302,285 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 507.7% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

