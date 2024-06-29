Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $6.13, but opened at $6.33. Accolade shares last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 602,666 shares.

The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.13. Accolade had a negative net margin of 20.62% and a negative return on equity of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Accolade from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Accolade from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Accolade from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accolade currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accolade

In other news, CAO Colin Mchugh sold 5,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $36,694.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,171.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,746 shares of company stock valued at $104,586. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Accolade

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Accolade during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the first quarter valued at $87,000. GGV Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 242.9% in the first quarter. GGV Capital LLC now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 12,795 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Accolade by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Accolade by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Stock Down 44.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.66.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

