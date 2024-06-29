Aevo (AEVO) Price Hits $0.48 on Major Exchanges

Aevo (AEVO) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. Aevo has a total market cap of $408.02 million and $50.61 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aevo token can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000788 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Aevo has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aevo alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Aevo Profile

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz. Aevo’s official message board is aevo.mirror.xyz. Aevo’s official website is www.aevo.xyz.

Buying and Selling Aevo

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 840,555,177.663527 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 0.46600678 USD and is down -6.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $48,581,995.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aevo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aevo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aevo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aevo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.