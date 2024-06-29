Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of A. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 527.8% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period.

A has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Agilent Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $126.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.88.

Shares of A traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,817,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,764. The company has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.56 and a 200 day moving average of $138.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.80 and a 1 year high of $155.35.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 18.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,494.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

