Agronomics (LON:ANIC) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Agronomics Limited (LON:ANIC – Get Free Report) dropped 8.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.80 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.98 ($0.08). Approximately 4,276,660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the average daily volume of 1,619,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.54 ($0.08).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.25) price objective on shares of Agronomics in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

The firm has a market cap of £60.60 million, a P/E ratio of 470.00 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.89.

Agronomics Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in emerging growth, seed/startup, early venture and growth capital investments. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, cultivated meat, technologies, nascent industry of modern foods and materials, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

