Alkami Technology’s (ALKT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alkami Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkami Technology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.56.

Shares of Alkami Technology stock opened at $28.48 on Tuesday. Alkami Technology has a 12 month low of $14.93 and a 12 month high of $29.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -47.47 and a beta of 0.46.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $76.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.57 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 20.42%. Alkami Technology’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts predict that Alkami Technology will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Alkami Technology news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $2,572,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 489,340 shares in the company, valued at $12,585,824.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $2,572,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 489,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,585,824.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 12,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $356,817.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 449,552 shares in the company, valued at $12,884,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,848,472 shares of company stock valued at $49,241,550. 38.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Alkami Technology by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 55,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 32,367 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 217.3% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 113,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 77,750 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $1,094,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 1,283.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 77,677 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

