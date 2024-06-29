Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $235.99. 6,387,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,592,667. The company has a market capitalization of $195.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.83. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $249.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total transaction of $2,325,559.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,639,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Applied Materials news, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total transaction of $12,458,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 458,417 shares in the company, valued at $114,223,763.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total value of $2,325,559.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,639,630.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,827 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,560 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.84.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

