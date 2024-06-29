Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $747,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $1,649,592,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,154,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,250,685,000 after buying an additional 1,755,582 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,035,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,846,000 after buying an additional 1,502,989 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 565.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,687,000 after buying an additional 1,439,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 338.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,795,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,008,000 after buying an additional 1,385,725 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $194.53. The stock had a trading volume of 8,860,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,647,702. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $206.00. The stock has a market cap of $177.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.43.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

