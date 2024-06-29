Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,159,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,478,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,285,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,223,000 after purchasing an additional 121,060 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,822,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,457,000 after purchasing an additional 760,263 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth $214,130,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Logitech International by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,837,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,162,000 after acquiring an additional 306,948 shares in the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International Stock Performance

Shares of LOGI traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.88. The company had a trading volume of 275,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,962. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.82. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $57.77 and a 1 year high of $102.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.85 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 14.24%. Equities analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Logitech International news, CFO Charles D. Boynton bought 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,555.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,225 shares in the company, valued at $99,555.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Logitech International from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Logitech International Profile

(Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

See Also

