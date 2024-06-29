Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYX. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

SPYX stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.60. The company had a trading volume of 168,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,354. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.02. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1-year low of $33.32 and a 1-year high of $45.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.51.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.