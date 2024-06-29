Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Takes $202,000 Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NVR during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in NVR by 10.6% in the first quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 52 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in NVR by 0.8% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVR Price Performance

NVR traded down $68.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7,588.56. The stock had a trading volume of 31,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,833. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5,210.49 and a 1 year high of $8,211.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 6.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7,593.91 and a 200 day moving average of $7,480.41. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.16.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 38.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $99.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In related news, Director William Grady Rosier sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,665.63, for a total transaction of $4,599,378.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,039,236.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, Director William Grady Rosier sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,665.63, for a total transaction of $4,599,378.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,039,236.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total transaction of $3,793,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,104.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,600 shares of company stock worth $12,233,609 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

