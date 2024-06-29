AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Senior Officer Sells C$458,850.00 in Stock

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bertram Grant Bradley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.59, for a total value of C$458,850.00.
Bertram Grant Bradley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 3rd, Bertram Grant Bradley sold 10,000 shares of AltaGas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.96, for a total value of C$309,600.00.
AltaGas Trading Up 0.8 %
TSE:ALA opened at C$30.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.17. The stock has a market cap of C$9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22. AltaGas Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$23.15 and a 1 year high of C$31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.01.
AltaGas Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.298 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.77%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently issued reports on ALA. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. CIBC upped their price target on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AltaGas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$35.00.
AltaGas Company Profile
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.
