Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Given “Buy” Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Friday, June 21st. Guggenheim cut Altimmune from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Altimmune from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Altimmune Stock Performance

Shares of Altimmune stock opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78. The stock has a market cap of $471.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.11. Altimmune has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $14.84.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 22,645.37% and a negative return on equity of 46.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Altimmune will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altimmune

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 1,150.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

