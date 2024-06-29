Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 172.6% from the May 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Amadeus IT Group Stock Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS AMADY traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $66.84. 41,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,100. Amadeus IT Group has a 52-week low of $55.37 and a 52-week high of $76.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.26.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Amadeus IT Group will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Amadeus IT Group Increases Dividend

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6456 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Amadeus IT Group’s previous dividend of $0.34.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services, and other processing solutions through Amadeus GDS, Altéa PSS, and New Skies platforms.

