Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.08.

AMRN stock opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95. The company has a market cap of $282.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.98. Amarin has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $1.49.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.34 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 18.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Amarin by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,482,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 632,497 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 4.5% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 54,955 shares in the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its position in shares of Amarin by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 1,016,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 394,117 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 104.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 932,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 476,996 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Amarin by 9.2% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 808,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

