Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AMZN. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $215.86.

AMZN stock opened at $193.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $199.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.93.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,214,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,214,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total value of $632,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,688,826.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,338 shares of company stock valued at $11,894,344. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 9.7% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 705,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,628,000 after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

