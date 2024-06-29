American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.146 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS QCON traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.53. 1,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.22 and its 200 day moving average is $42.02. The stock has a market cap of $41.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.51.

About American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF

The American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (QCON) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Convertible index. The fund is actively managed to provide an investment portfolio of US convertible securities, of any credit quality, using a proprietary screening method. QCON was launched on Feb 16, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

