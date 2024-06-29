American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2046 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from American Century Quality Preferred ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.
American Century Quality Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
BATS QPFF traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.46. 16,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.42.
American Century Quality Preferred ETF Company Profile
