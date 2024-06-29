American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.31

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.31 and traded as low as $12.60. American Realty Investors shares last traded at $13.04, with a volume of 1,054 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 33.02, a quick ratio of 33.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $229.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.53 and a beta of 0.69.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 5.41%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Realty Investors stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) by 210.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,115 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 38,716 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.35% of American Realty Investors worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

