American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

AMT traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.38. 2,393,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $219.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.91.

In related news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American Tower news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

