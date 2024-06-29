AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $95.97 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 726,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,693 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $95,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $946,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 44,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded down $6.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.80. 49,865,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,541,271. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.14 and a twelve month high of $134.63. The company has a market cap of $313.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.56, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 342.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Societe Generale downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

