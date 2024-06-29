Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of $5.05 Per Share

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amgen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $5.05 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.07. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $19.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q3 2025 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.48 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMGN. Raymond James initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays raised Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.35.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $312.45 on Thursday. Amgen has a 1 year low of $218.44 and a 1 year high of $329.72. The stock has a market cap of $167.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $301.56 and its 200-day moving average is $292.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,088,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,809,720,000 after buying an additional 3,045,657 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Amgen by 547.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,005,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,991,738,000 after buying an additional 5,923,915 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Amgen by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,564,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,890,769,000 after buying an additional 243,720 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Amgen by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,831,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,679,625,000 after purchasing an additional 751,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,556,912,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

