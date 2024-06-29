Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Decreased by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company reduced its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $312.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,518,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,626. The company has a 50-day moving average of $301.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.44 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72. The company has a market cap of $167.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus upped their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.35.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

