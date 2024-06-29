Analysts Set BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Target Price at GBX 632.14

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 632.14 ($8.02).

Several brokerages have issued reports on BP. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.34) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.47) target price on shares of BP in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.69) target price on shares of BP in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.25) target price on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

In related news, insider Hina Nagarajan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 460 ($5.84) per share, with a total value of £23,000 ($29,176.71). In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 517 ($6.56) per share, with a total value of £372.24 ($472.21). Also, insider Hina Nagarajan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 460 ($5.84) per share, with a total value of £23,000 ($29,176.71). Insiders have bought a total of 5,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,342,985 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 475.20 ($6.03) on Friday. BP has a 1 year low of GBX 441.05 ($5.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 562.30 ($7.13). The firm has a market cap of £79.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1,099.53, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 489.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 481.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,348.84%.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

