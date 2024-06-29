Analyzing Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) and Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL)

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) and Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Permianville Royalty Trust and Diversified Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Permianville Royalty Trust alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permianville Royalty Trust 22.92% 17.89% 17.86% Diversified Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Permianville Royalty Trust and Diversified Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permianville Royalty Trust $45.21 million 0.76 $10.60 million $0.30 3.46 Diversified Energy $868.26 million 0.75 $758.02 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Diversified Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Permianville Royalty Trust.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Permianville Royalty Trust and Diversified Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Permianville Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Diversified Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Diversified Energy has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.43%. Given Diversified Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Diversified Energy is more favorable than Permianville Royalty Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.8% of Permianville Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of Diversified Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Diversified Energy beats Permianville Royalty Trust on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It is involved in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018. Permianville Royalty Trust was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Diversified Energy

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates. Its assets consist of natural gas wells and gathering systems located in the states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, Texas, and Louisiana. The company was formerly known as Diversified Gas & Oil PLC and changed its name to Diversified Energy Company PLC in May 2021. Diversified Energy Company PLC was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

Receive News & Ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.