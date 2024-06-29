AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Receives $24.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.75.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AU
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti
AngloGold Ashanti Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of AU stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.01. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $26.01.
About AngloGold Ashanti
AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AngloGold Ashanti
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.