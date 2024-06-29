AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Receives $24.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Up 0.6 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 36.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 108.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AU stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.01. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $26.01.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

Featured Articles

