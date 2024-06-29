Annapolis Financial Services LLC Lowers Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 79.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Mastercard by 15.4% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 50,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% in the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.91.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $441.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,105,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,253. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $451.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $410.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $359.77 and a 52-week high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total value of $50,743,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,432,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,541,179,602.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.00, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total value of $50,743,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,432,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,541,179,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,163,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,540,870 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

