Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has a GBX 2,520 ($31.97) price target on the mining company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Antofagasta to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 1,925 ($24.42) to GBX 2,065 ($26.20) in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.03) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($21.57) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,725 ($21.88) to GBX 1,685 ($21.38) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antofagasta has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,815 ($23.02).
Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.
