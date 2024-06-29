Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 396,000 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the May 31st total of 541,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 198.0 days.
Antofagasta Stock Performance
ANFGF remained flat at $27.18 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,811. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.73. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $30.88.
About Antofagasta
