Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,838 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. Mizuho increased their target price on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.84.

AMAT traded up $3.46 on Friday, reaching $235.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,387,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,592,667. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $249.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total transaction of $2,325,559.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,639,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares in the company, valued at $16,767,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,827 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,560 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

