Apu Apustaja (APU) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 29th. Over the last week, Apu Apustaja has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar. Apu Apustaja has a total market cap of $162.39 million and $13.32 million worth of Apu Apustaja was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apu Apustaja token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Apu Apustaja

Apu Apustaja’s launch date was March 10th, 2024. Apu Apustaja’s total supply is 337,892,270,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,890,000,000 tokens. Apu Apustaja’s official website is apu.club. Apu Apustaja’s official Twitter account is @apuscoin.

Apu Apustaja Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apu Apustaja (APU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Apu Apustaja has a current supply of 337,892,270,703.0493 with 312,846,524,834.8212 in circulation. The last known price of Apu Apustaja is 0.000482 USD and is up 1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $14,100,216.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apu.club/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apu Apustaja directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apu Apustaja should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apu Apustaja using one of the exchanges listed above.

