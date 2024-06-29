Ark Price Down 20.7% Over Last Week (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ark has traded down 20.7% against the dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $77.42 million and $11.09 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000929 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000693 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001665 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001228 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 181,797,864 coins and its circulating supply is 181,797,902 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

