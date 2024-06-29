Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,800 shares, an increase of 97.3% from the May 31st total of 73,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Artemis Gold Price Performance
Shares of Artemis Gold stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $7.16. The stock had a trading volume of 13,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,886. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.99. Artemis Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16.
Artemis Gold Company Profile
