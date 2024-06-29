Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,800 shares, an increase of 97.3% from the May 31st total of 73,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of Artemis Gold stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $7.16. The stock had a trading volume of 13,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,886. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.99. Artemis Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16.

Artemis Gold Company Profile

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company holds equity ownership interest in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focus on exploration and development of gold properties in Bulgaria. It holds 100% interest in the Blackwater Gold Project located in central British Columbia.

