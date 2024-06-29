Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSE:ASND – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Ascendant Resources from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.
Ascendant Resources Trading Down 30.0 %
Ascendant Resources Company Profile
Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.
