Astar (ASTR) Trading Down 4.9% Over Last Week

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Astar has a market cap of $374.69 million and $10.29 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Astar token can now be purchased for $0.0656 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Astar has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astar Token Profile

Astar’s launch date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,503,398,729 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,708,536,794 tokens. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official website is astar.network.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Astar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

