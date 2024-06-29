Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Acquires 78 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $70,543.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at $941,427.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $303,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $70,543.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,427.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,950 shares of company stock worth $64,987,920 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $350.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.00. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.10 and a 12 month high of $355.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.08.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Arista Networks declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
