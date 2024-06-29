Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Has $866,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. owned about 0.49% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Foundry Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter.

BSMQ stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.58. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.81 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

