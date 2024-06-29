Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Invests $3.10 Million in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,000. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. owned about 1.15% of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Heirloom Wealth Management bought a new position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $775,000.

Get PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF alerts:

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Price Performance

BILZ opened at $101.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.91. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $101.16.

About PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF

The PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active Exchange-Traded Fund (BILZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in treasury bills and notes, repurchase agreements, and cash collateralized by the US government. Securities selected have a maximum maturity of six months.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.