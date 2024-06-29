AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF) Short Interest Down 41.9% in June

AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the May 31st total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstraZeneca

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AstraZeneca stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,000. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AZNCF traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.86. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $118.16 and a 1 year high of $162.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

