ATI (NYSE:ATI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ATI (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

ATI has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ATI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ATI in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of ATI from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on ATI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATI has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.83.

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $55.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. ATI has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $62.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.57 and its 200 day moving average is $50.06.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. ATI had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ATI will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATI

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ATI by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ATI by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in ATI by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ATI by 4.1% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of ATI by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 16,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

