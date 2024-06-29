AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $19.11. 52,825,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,874,564. The firm has a market cap of $137.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average is $17.17. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $19.13.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

