Atticus Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRT. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vertiv by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 488,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.68, for a total value of $45,781,884.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,835,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,747,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 488,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.68, for a total transaction of $45,781,884.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,835,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,747,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $63,052.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,074.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock valued at $400,713,362. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.57. 23,351,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,070,432. The firm has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 83.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $109.27.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

