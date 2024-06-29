Atticus Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 414 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.89.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $182.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,899,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,801,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.42. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $159.70 and a 12-month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.