Atticus Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 46,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 78.4% in the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 6,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Biogen by 10.3% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 30,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Biogen from $250.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.50.

Biogen Stock Up 1.4 %

BIIB stock traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,242,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,978. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.44 and a fifty-two week high of $287.60. The company has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

