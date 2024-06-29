Atticus Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,156,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 45.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 847,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,262,000 after acquiring an additional 263,046 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,878,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,215,000 after acquiring an additional 156,225 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 310.8% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 143,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after acquiring an additional 108,582 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 8,693.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 87,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 86,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sterling Infrastructure

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $2,195,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 448,133 shares in the company, valued at $49,196,040.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of STRL stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.34. The stock had a trading volume of 759,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.21. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.97 and a twelve month high of $137.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.53 and its 200 day moving average is $100.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $440.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sterling Infrastructure

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.