Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Given New $122.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Autoliv from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on Autoliv from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Autoliv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.90.

Autoliv Stock Performance

ALV stock opened at $106.99 on Tuesday. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $83.69 and a twelve month high of $129.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Analysts predict that Autoliv will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total transaction of $240,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,822,237.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter worth $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Autoliv by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 15,425.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

